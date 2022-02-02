Twin Tiers Today: February 2nd, 2022

APALACHIN, N.Y. (WETM) - Two Tioga County men have been arrested and are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly failing to provide safe working conditions to their construction workers.

Robert Peretore, 37, and Jeremy Hall, 41, have both been arrested by New York State Police and arraigned in Owego, according to New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang. The charges stem from an investigation by the Office of the Workers' Compensation Fraud Inspector General.