Twin Tiers Today: February 2nd, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Eric Smith is walking free. Smith made national headlines almost 30 years ago when at the age of 13 he was convicted of killing 4 year old Derek Robie of Savona.
- The Food and Drug Administration could expand the use of Pfizer-Biontech’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 months to 5 years by the end of February.
- Consumers are expected to spend around 24 billion dollars on Valentine’s Day this year.
- Wordle’s next guess might be spelled M-O-N-E-Y. The popular online game has been sold to The New York Times for a low seven figure amount.
