Twin Tiers Today: February 3rd, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • According to the Governor’s Office, power outages and tree damage are possible due to anticipated accumulation of ice and snow.
  • Due to the upcoming winter weather, a number of airlines flying out of Albany International Airport are offering opportunities to allow travelers to change their plans without charge.
  • Ahead of the storm multiple schools have announced closings or delays.
  • Domino’s is offering a carryout credit amid an ongoing shortage of delivery drivers.

