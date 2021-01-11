Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 11, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Since last week’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol, President Trump has been banned from twitter and other social media outlets.

The inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden is nine days away, and Washington’s Mayor has asked the trump administration for emergency funding to bolster security ahead of the event.

The next phase of vaccinations in New York state will be starting today. Group 1-b will consist of people age of 75 and older.

The Delaware humane association where the president-elect got his dog Major, will host a virtual ceremony for the special rescue canine. Major will be the first rescue dog to ever live in the White House.

