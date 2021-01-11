Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 11, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Since last week’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol, President Trump has been banned from twitter and other social media outlets.
- The inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden is nine days away, and Washington’s Mayor has asked the trump administration for emergency funding to bolster security ahead of the event.
- The next phase of vaccinations in New York state will be starting today. Group 1-b will consist of people age of 75 and older.
- The Delaware humane association where the president-elect got his dog Major, will host a virtual ceremony for the special rescue canine. Major will be the first rescue dog to ever live in the White House.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!