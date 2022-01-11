Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 11, 2022

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden plans to use a speech in Georgia Tuesday to throw his support, for the first time, behind changing the Senate’s filibuster rules to allow action on voting rights legislation, calling it a moment to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights activists, proclaiming themselves more interested in action than speeches, say they plan to stay away.

Biden on Tuesday will pay tribute to civil rights battles past — visiting Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once held forth from the pulpit, and placing a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King — before turning to Tuesday's challenge.