Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 11, 2022

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • As schools across the state continue to shift between remote and in-person learning one thing, besides covid, remains consistent there’s just not enough school bus drivers.
  • New York’s eviction moratorium is set to expire on Saturday and some lawmakers are pushing to pass the good cause eviction bill before the moratorium ends.
  • The IRS is cracking down on small business owners who use payment apps like venmo, paypal and cash app.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now