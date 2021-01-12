Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 12, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- The FBI is warning that “armed protests” are being planned at all 50 state capitols, and the U.S. Capitol leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.
- The Washington D.C. police chief says 56 officers were hurt during the riot at the capitol last week including one officer who was beaten and tased.
- Facebook bans “stop the steal” posts from its platforms.
- We have a new national champion in college football, Alabama!
