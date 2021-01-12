Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 12, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

The FBI is warning that “armed protests” are being planned at all 50 state capitols, and the U.S. Capitol leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.

The Washington D.C. police chief says 56 officers were hurt during the riot at the capitol last week including one officer who was beaten and tased.

Facebook bans “stop the steal” posts from its platforms.

We have a new national champion in college football, Alabama!

