Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 12, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The FBI is warning that “armed protests” are being planned at all 50 state capitols, and the U.S. Capitol leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.
  • The Washington D.C. police chief says 56 officers were hurt during the riot at the capitol last week including one officer who was beaten and tased.
  • Facebook bans “stop the steal” posts from its platforms.
  • We have a new national champion in college football, Alabama!

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now