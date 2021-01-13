Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 13, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The house is set to vote today to impeach President Trump for the second time.
  • Officials have opened more than 170 subject files and charged over 70 cases in their expansive investigation into the capitol riot.
  • Youtube is the latest social media giant to take action against President Donald Trump.
  • Aaron Rogers will serve as guest host for an upcoming episode of jeopardy.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

