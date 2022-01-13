Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 13, 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Elmira Police confirmed that no one was injured in Wednesday's pedestrian hit-and-run accident at Weis Market on Main Street.

Elmira Police responded to the accident around 1 p.m. on January 12. An investigation determined that a Toyota sedan backed out of a parking spot and hit a woman walking behind the car. The driver of the car didn't stop, but police later located them.