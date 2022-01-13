Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 13, 2022

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Friday Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • An Elmira photographer, who refused to photograph same-sex marriages has filed an appeal after a judge dismissed her case against the attorney general’s office.
  • Mansfield University students are returning back to campus for in-person learning.
  • Girl Scout Cookie time has rolled back around and this year the organization is adding a popular food delivery service to get their goodies to homes across the country.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now