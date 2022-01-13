Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 13, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Friday Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- An Elmira photographer, who refused to photograph same-sex marriages has filed an appeal after a judge dismissed her case against the attorney general’s office.
- Mansfield University students are returning back to campus for in-person learning.
- Girl Scout Cookie time has rolled back around and this year the organization is adding a popular food delivery service to get their goodies to homes across the country.
