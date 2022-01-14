Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 14, 2022

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Both winter weather and covid concerns are being credited as the cause of many shortages throughout the nation – especially at grocery stores.
  • We have an active weather pattern headed our way…
  • New guidance from the New York State Department of Health will restrict some students, teachers, and school staff from participating in sports and other extracurriculars depending on their booster status.
  • What do you do at home while your spouse is away?

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now