Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 17, 2022

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Just after midnight on Saturday Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a charter bus.
  • Canada will remember the late actress and comedian Betty White today by lighting up Niagara falls the color white for her 100th birthday.
  • Today is Doctor Martin Luther King Junior day.
  • The pandemic hasn’t impacted America’s sweet tooth.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now