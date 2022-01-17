Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 17, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Just after midnight on Saturday Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a charter bus.
- Canada will remember the late actress and comedian Betty White today by lighting up Niagara falls the color white for her 100th birthday.
- Today is Doctor Martin Luther King Junior day.
- The pandemic hasn’t impacted America’s sweet tooth.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!