Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 18,2020

(WETM)-Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Pennsylvania is working hard, but struggling, to roll out the covid-19 vaccine.
  • Vitamin D, vitamin C, and zinc undergoing studies to see if they could help prevent or treat covid-19.
  • in Albany it was quiet at the State Capitol on Sunday, but steps are still being taken to heighten security.
  • Today honors the memory of civil rights activist and reverend, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

