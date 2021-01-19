Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 19, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Security preps for tomorrows ceremony continue in Washington today.
  • Governor Cuomo says he will not be in Washington, D.C. for President-Elect Biden’s inauguration.
  • Reports say President-Elect Joe Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health.
  • Governor Cuomo is looking to Pfizer to get more covid-19 vaccines for New York.
  • Today is National Popcorn Day!

