Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 19, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Security preps for tomorrows ceremony continue in Washington today.
- Governor Cuomo says he will not be in Washington, D.C. for President-Elect Biden’s inauguration.
- Reports say President-Elect Joe Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health.
- Governor Cuomo is looking to Pfizer to get more covid-19 vaccines for New York.
- Today is National Popcorn Day!
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!