Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 20, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Inauguration Day Twin Tiers: Here’s what you need to know today:
- Today, Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States.
- Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman, first black person, and the first South Asian American in that role.
- President Trump took sweeping clemency action during his final hours in office, issuing 73 pardons and 70 commutations.
- More than 400,000 people in the U.S. have now died of covid-19
- Yesterday, the NFL announced Sarah Thomas will become the first female to officiate a super bowl game.
