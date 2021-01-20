Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 20, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Inauguration Day Twin Tiers: Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Today, Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States.
  • Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman, first black person, and the first South Asian American in that role.
  • President Trump took sweeping clemency action during his final hours in office, issuing 73 pardons and 70 commutations.
  • More than 400,000 people in the U.S. have now died of covid-19
  • Yesterday, the NFL announced Sarah Thomas will become the first female to officiate a super bowl game.

