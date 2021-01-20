Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 20, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Inauguration Day Twin Tiers: Here’s what you need to know today:

Today, Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman, first black person, and the first South Asian American in that role.

President Trump took sweeping clemency action during his final hours in office, issuing 73 pardons and 70 commutations.

More than 400,000 people in the U.S. have now died of covid-19

Yesterday, the NFL announced Sarah Thomas will become the first female to officiate a super bowl game.

