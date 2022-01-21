Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 21, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- The Elmira City School District has filed to drop a lawsuit against a former teacher turned corrections officer who was accused of sexually abusing students over 20 years ago.
- Yesterday Dr. Bassett was officially confirmed as the state health commissioner
- Last night an emotional Adele posted a video to social media saying that all of the dates for her Las Vegas residency will be rescheduled.
- “Procter and Gamble” said it’s raising prices by roughly eight-percent on products like tide and gain detergent, fabric softeners and dryer sheets.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!