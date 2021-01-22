Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 22, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers: Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Season two of Blown Away debuts on Netflix today. The glassblowing competition series features staff from the Corning Museum of Glass and the winner receives a residency in Corning.
  • The Bernie memes and bobbleheads are all over after his viral inauguration moment
  • This week’s episode of The Buzz is now available
  • Check out tonight’s Buffalo Bills special at 5:30 p.m. on WETM-TV and 8 p.m. on MyTwinTiers.com

