Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 25, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- The New York State Supreme Court has struck down Governor Kathy Hochul’s state wide mask mandate.
- The U.S. Food system is experiencing a renewed strain as covid-19’s omicron variant makes it difficult for super market to fill their shelves.
- Even the girl scouts can’t escape supply chain problems. A labor disruption temporarily caused a shortage of “adventurefuls” that’s the girl scouts’ newest cookie.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!