Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 25, 2022

Here's what you need to know today:

  • The New York State Supreme Court has struck down Governor Kathy Hochul’s state wide mask mandate.
  • The U.S. Food system is experiencing a renewed strain as covid-19’s omicron variant makes it difficult for super market to fill their shelves.
  • Even the girl scouts can’t escape supply chain problems. A labor disruption temporarily caused a shortage of “adventurefuls” that’s the girl scouts’ newest cookie.

