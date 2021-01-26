Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 26, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

A State Supreme Court judge is expected to make a decision this week on which of the nearly 1,100 hundred contested ballots should be counted in N.Y. 22nd Congressional district race.

After serving 4 terms as Schuyler County Sheriff, Sheriff Bill Yessman is retiring and will not seek reelection.

Governor Cuomo says the number of cases are going down in New York State and because of that, he plans to make changes to regulations.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others on board.

