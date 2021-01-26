Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 26, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- A State Supreme Court judge is expected to make a decision this week on which of the nearly 1,100 hundred contested ballots should be counted in N.Y. 22nd Congressional district race.
- After serving 4 terms as Schuyler County Sheriff, Sheriff Bill Yessman is retiring and will not seek reelection.
- Governor Cuomo says the number of cases are going down in New York State and because of that, he plans to make changes to regulations.
- Today marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others on board.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!