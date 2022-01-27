Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 27, 2022

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Friday-Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • New York State is expanding medical marijuana eligibility and setting up a new cannabis certification and registration program.
  • Last weekend a family was reunited with their missing dog, Teddy, after he spent seven months roaming 80 miles from Pennsylvania to New York’s Mid-Hudson Valley.
  • A Michigan woman cleaning out her spam folder discovered something not worth deleting a message saying she won $3M playing the lottery.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now