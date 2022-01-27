Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 27, 2022

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) - Painted Post Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was allegedly stolen Thursday morning.

According to the Village of Painted Post Police Department, a 2016 Subaru Forester was stolen from Stull Lane around 9:44 a.m. on January 27. Police said the vehicle was left running and no one was in it when the theft happened.