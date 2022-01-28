Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 28, 2022

Twin Tiers Today

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A police chase broke out late Thursday night taking police on a wild ride that crossed state lines.
  • Kicking off last night was the fire and ice celebration at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel.
  • Chemung County Executive Chris Moss announced that ice fishing and ice skating season at park station is now open.
  • There’s a new term hitting the workforce, the great American sickout.

