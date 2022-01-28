Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 28, 2022

OVID, N.Y. (WETM) - A Tompkins County man with a history of theft-related arrests through the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes has been arrested twice again in connection to a stolen vehicle and tools last month, just days after a previous arrest.

Roy Searles, 33, was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for Grand Larceny. The warrant is in connection to a vehicle theft on December 29, 2021. The Sheriff's Office said that Searles allegedly stole a pickup truck in the town of Ovid in broad daylight and was later in an accident with the truck before fleeing the scene. The truck was located and recovered the next day in Tioga County, NY.