Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 28, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- A police chase broke out late Thursday night taking police on a wild ride that crossed state lines.
- Kicking off last night was the fire and ice celebration at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel.
- Chemung County Executive Chris Moss announced that ice fishing and ice skating season at park station is now open.
- There’s a new term hitting the workforce, the great American sickout.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!