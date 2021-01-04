Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 4, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Tomorrow is Georgia’s Senate runoff elections, which will decide which party controls the senate.
  • While millions wait for the second stimulus check, scammers will be trying their best to get their hands on your money.
  • Millions of student loan borrowers have just one month left until their monthly payments start back up while the pandemic continues to impact the economy.
  • UR medicine is closing one of its outpatient surgery centers.

