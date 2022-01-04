Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 4, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Yesterday evening a stabbing taking place in Elmira the victim being a 17 year old girl, according to police.
- The commute to the classroom is proving dangerous for one 13 year old Addison student who was the victim of a hit and run yesterday morning.
- The FDA authorized booster shots for kids between 12 and 15 years old.
- The Powerball lottery has yet to find its first jackpot winner of 2022, making the next drawing worth $522M.
