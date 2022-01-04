Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 4, 2022

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) - The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has released new information after convicted Steuben County murderer Bryan Ashline died while serving a life sentence in Clinton Correctional Facility.

According to DOCCS, Ashline was pronounced dead at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2021, at Clinton Correctional Facility after receiving emergency medical attention.