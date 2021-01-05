Twin Tiers Today: Jan. 5, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Should Governor Cuomo have the power to detain individuals who pose a public health risk during a pandemic?
- A man in his 60’s living in Saratoga County has tested positive for a new strain of the coronavirus.
- Governor Cuomo is putting out a new message to hospitals that are receiving the coronavirus vaccine, use it or lose it.
- McDonald’s is launching new sandwiches next month in an effort to win fast food’s chicken war.
