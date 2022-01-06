Twin Tiers Today: January 6th, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick announced he will be stepping down in a month, effective February 6th.
  • The CDC updating their recommendations for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to include children ages 12 to 17.
  • The Steuben County Health Department is offering free COVID testing to the community.
  • It’s the return of what some would call the greatest gift of all time, a restaurant gift card!

