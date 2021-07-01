Twin Tiers Today: July 1, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman has resigned from his position, according to a release from the county.
- An Elmira man is facing charges after allegedly choking his mother.
- An arrest has been made in an alleged road rage attack in Watkins Glen.
- As people go back to the office and life returns to normal, new pet parents will have to deal with the challenge of separation anxiety.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!