Twin Tiers Today: July 13, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • This morning the Elmira police department is investigating a shooting in the city.
  • An Elmira man has been arrested on attempted murder charges following a stabbing that took place early Friday morning on West Clinton Street in the city.
  • All this rain has prompted the Schuyler county sheriff’s office to issue a boating advisory, for local waterways.
  • Toy company Fisher-Price is bringing a legendary rap group to their little people collection.

