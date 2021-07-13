Twin Tiers Today: July 13, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- This morning the Elmira police department is investigating a shooting in the city.
- An Elmira man has been arrested on attempted murder charges following a stabbing that took place early Friday morning on West Clinton Street in the city.
- All this rain has prompted the Schuyler county sheriff’s office to issue a boating advisory, for local waterways.
- Toy company Fisher-Price is bringing a legendary rap group to their little people collection.
