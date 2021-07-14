Twin Tiers Today: July 14, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Completion of the West Water Street construction here in Elmira has been delayed and is now expected to be done in late September.
- This morning a warning from the DMV on a scam circulating in New York State….
- A reminder to lock you car doors as New York State is is seeing the largest increase in car thefts across the state, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
- Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen has teamed up with Kraft-Heinz to create mac and cheese flavored ice cream.
