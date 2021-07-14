Twin Tiers Today: July 14, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Elmira Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV after a shooting on Monday night in the area of Kinyon St. and Oakley Pl.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:40 p.m. and found witnesses who reported hearing multiple gunshots. An individual was seen exiting a dark-colored SUV at the stop sign on Oakley Pl. and firing multiple shots up Kinyon Street before getting back in the vehicle and fleeing on Deleware Ave.