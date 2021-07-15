Twin Tiers Today: July 15, 2021

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Health Department is partnering with the United Steelworkers Local 1000 Union to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 100 Nasser Civic Center Plaza in Corning from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered at this clinic to anyone 18 and older.