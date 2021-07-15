Twin Tiers Today: July 15, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Police are currently on the look out for a dark-colored SUV after a shooting on Monday night in Elmira.
  • Almost 100 people gathered at the state capitol to keep PA schools from teaching “critical race theory”.
  • Protests continue in Cuba and here in the united states. Notably in Las Vegas, Tampa and Miami.
  • Consumer prices jumped almost five and a half percent in the past year.

