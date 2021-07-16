Twin Tiers Today: July 16, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Prime minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.
- New developments this morning about one of the investigations into Governor Cuomo.
- State lawmakers are demanding that Governor Cuomo lift remaining restrictions for visits at nursing homes.
- Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 84th birthday today with an offer that may have you screaming “Birth-Yay”.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!