Twin Tiers Today: July 16, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Prime minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.
  • New developments this morning about one of the investigations into Governor Cuomo.
  • State lawmakers are demanding that Governor Cuomo lift remaining restrictions for visits at nursing homes.
  • Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 84th birthday today with an offer that may have you screaming “Birth-Yay”.

