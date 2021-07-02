Twin Tiers Today: July 2, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • 18 News has obtained text messages allegedly between the former Bradford County Coroner and the man he thought was a 15 year old boy.
  • It’s the end of an era for the Christmas House, an iconic holiday gift location in Elmira, closing its doors after its 39th season.
  • The future of Dunn Field remains up in the air this morning.
  • As of today, Pinterest is banning ads with weight loss language and imagery.

