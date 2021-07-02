Twin Tiers Today: July 2, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - A day after someone plastered a picture of Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro over MSNBC Anchor Brian Williams on the 'Welcome to Elmira' sign, most of Pirro's picture has been removed.

The image of Pirro was first seen over Williams on Thursday morning to the surprise of many. Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell told 18 News later that day that the city would address the issue, but it's not clear who removed Pirro from the sign.