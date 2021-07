PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 21, at approximately 2:36 p.m., a horse and buggy traveling north on State Route 14a was rear ended by a vehicle leaving two injured.

Ella Horning, 79, and Dr. Ivan Horning, 80, were traveling north bound on State Route 14a in a horse and buggy when a Chevrolet Impala rear ended them.