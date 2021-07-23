Twin Tiers Today: July 23, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Addison fire has confirmed a barn fire at 2952 John Rial Road in Addison.
  • After robbery at the 7-eleven on north main street in the City of Elmira, police have the suspect they say committed the crime behind bars.
  • New York State Police in Horseheads releasing a photo last night. They’re looking for your help in identifying a person they say it’s in connection to an overnight break-in at the horseheads brewing company
  • Americans are still hungry for pizza. Domino’s reported same-store sales rose 3.5% in the last quarter.

