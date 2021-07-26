Twin Tiers Today: July 26th, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • In Addison, an altercation prevented several firefighters from being able to extinguish a barn fire.
  • On Friday, New York State Police at homer responded to a report of a man shot with a crossbow.
  • On Sunday, roughly $2B in federal rental assistance remained in the hands of New York State, as thousands of tenants continue to struggle to make ends meet amid the covid-19 pandemic.
  • Twitter is testing a new reaction on user feeds a thumbs down.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now