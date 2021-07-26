Twin Tiers Today: July 26th, 2021

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - Robert Martinelli of Watkins Glen was arrested on July 25 and 26, less than a month after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Watkins Glen Police Officer.

According to Watkins Glen Police, Martinelli was arrested on July 25 for criminal contempt and resisting arrest after he allegedly violated a court order. During the arrest, Martinelli allegedly resisted officers and later required medical attention. Martinelli was transported to Schuyler Hospital and was released on an appearance ticket.