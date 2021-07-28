Twin Tiers Today: July 28th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service was shot and killed by a task force member in Tioga County.
- Simone Biles has announced she is withdrawing from the final individual all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
- Local surfers around the Olympic surfing venue were excited to see the competition being held as planned, as Olympic surfers enjoyed waves created by an approaching typhoon on Tuesday that has disrupted some outdoor events.
