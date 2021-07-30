Twin Tiers Today: July 30, 2021

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - NASCAR Cup Series races have taken place at Watkins Glen International since the late 1950s, but over that time, the race has had 15 different names.

When NASCAR first came to Watkins Glen in 1957, it was called The Glen 101.2. And when it returned in 1964, it changed to The Glen 151.8. These names reflected the total distance of the race.