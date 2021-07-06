Twin Tiers Today: July 6, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Last night crews in the Town of Breesport responding to a rollover ATV accident ending in an airlift.
  • 18 News is now learning that two Elmira residents, a father and a daughter, were killed as a result of a crash on I-390.
  • A 29-year-old man was airlifted after a near-drowning on Seneca Lake in Dresden Sunday evening.
  • It’s national fried chicken day and some restaurants are offering finger-lickin’ good deals!

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now