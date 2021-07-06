Twin Tiers Today: July 6, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Last night crews in the Town of Breesport responding to a rollover ATV accident ending in an airlift.
- 18 News is now learning that two Elmira residents, a father and a daughter, were killed as a result of a crash on I-390.
- A 29-year-old man was airlifted after a near-drowning on Seneca Lake in Dresden Sunday evening.
- It’s national fried chicken day and some restaurants are offering finger-lickin’ good deals!
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!