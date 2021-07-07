Twin Tiers Today: July 7th, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • New York, announcing plans to bring the covid-19 shot right into people’s homes.
  • Chemung County will be holding three covid-19 vaccine clinics at various locations across the county this week
  • One person has died after an early morning head-on crash on route 6 in Wellsboro yesterday.
  • Subway is upgrading its ingredients and mobile app in a bid to bring back lapsed customers.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now