Twin Tiers Today: July 9, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A settlement is in the works between several states including New York, and a major opioid company and its owners.
  • Manufacturers, rather than explicitly increasing the price of products, are reducing the size.
  • Free samples are back in u-s stores after a Covid hiatus that lasted more than a year.
  • Trials of a four-day work-week in Iceland have been deemed an overwhelming success.

