Twin Tiers Today: June 10, 2021

- A small fire happened last night at an apartment in a complex in the city of Elmira.
- This morning the Elmira Police Department is investigating a missing person case involving an Elmira resident: 21-year-old Matthew Barber.
- Lawmakers are advancing a bill that would transform distressed and vacant hotels into ultra-low cost housing for people struggling with homelessness.
- President Biden has dropped the trump-era executive order that attempted to ban TikTok and we-chat.
