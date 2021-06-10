Twin Tiers Today: June 10, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A small fire happened last night at an apartment in a complex in the city of Elmira.
  • This morning the Elmira Police Department is investigating a missing person case involving an Elmira resident: 21-year-old Matthew Barber.
  • Lawmakers are advancing a bill that would transform distressed and vacant hotels into ultra-low cost housing for people struggling with homelessness.
  • President Biden has dropped the trump-era executive order that attempted to ban TikTok and we-chat.

