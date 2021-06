CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) - Jason Mullen has resigned from the Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District board after he was arrested for allegedly placing a camera in an area that police say would "invade the privacy of a person without the person’s knowledge or consent."

According to Canisteo Police, the department was made aware of a camera that was placed in an area of privacy without the person's knowledge. Officers also found that pieces of evidence were physically destroyed.