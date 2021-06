NEW YORK (WWTI) -- As summer months are fast approaching, New York State may be one of the top options for some summertime fun.

The report led by personal finance website WalletHub, 2021's Most Fun States in America, determined that New York State is one of the "Most Fun." The report compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics, with a data set ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.