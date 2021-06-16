Twin Tiers Today: June 16, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Across New York overnight, fireworks filled the night sky and New York landmarks lit up in blue and gold as people celebrated pandemic restrictions being lifted across the state.
  • Once the center of the coronavirus crisis in the United States New York is now 70% vaccinated.
  • Elmira’s Eastside farmers market is back open this season.
  • The Girl Scouts have an unusual problem…15 million boxes of unsold cookies.

