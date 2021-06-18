Twin Tiers Today: June 18, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Governor Cuomo’s office announced that Brian Hoffman and Madison Pennington have been granted a full scholarship to any SUNY or CUNY college.
  • Canadian officials have suggested more of their residents need to be vaccinated before border restrictions are relaxed.
  • In Pennsylvania, the COVID-19pandemic slowed down natural gas drilling, which decreased state tax revenue. Now it’s affecting local counties in the Northern Tier.
  • There is a nationwide shortage in the supply of fireworks.

