Twin Tiers Today: June 18, 2021

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) - Pennsylvania State Police have arrested one man after an attempted carjacking in the Mansfield Walmart parking lot involving a paintball gun.

According to State Police, on May 26 Maher Omar Brown approached a woman next to her vehicle and allegedly told her that he needed her car keys. The victim told State Police that Brown told her "if you don't give me your keys I am going to have to shoot you" and that after she refused he said "I'm going to have to shoot you."