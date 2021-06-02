Twin Tiers Today: June 2, 2021

LITITZ, Pa. (WETM) - Chuck Carver, known as "The Voice of the Valley," has passed away.

According to Choice 102, Carver's friend and former morning show co-host Mike Shaw confirmed Carver's unexpected passing near his home in Lititz on Tuesday evening. Carver served the community for over 44 years as a broadcaster and journalist. Carver and three partners purchased WATS broadcasting, inc. (WATS-WAVR) from Robert Klose in 1986. Carver remained the sole owner until 2020 when the station was sold to Dave Radigan, the owner of WEBO in Owego.