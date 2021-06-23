Twin Tiers Today: June 23, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The results are in from a host of primary election races happening right here in the Southern Tier.
  • No one was hurt when a vehicle rammed into the front of a nail salon in Big Flats.
  • Starting this Friday, the Village of Bath Police Department will have a new addition to their uniforms: body cameras.
  • Tinder is shaking things up, by adding video and a host of new features that continue to expand the possibilities of online dating.

