Twin Tiers Today: June 24, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The governor says the state of emergency, which is set to expire today, will not be renewed.
  • Britney spears asked a judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.
  • A guilty plea yesterday from former children’s television star, Drake Bell.
  • Today, for one day only space-loving fans can celebrate next week’s strawberry moon, the final “supermoon” of the year with an all-new strawberry supermoon doughnut at Krispy Kreme.

