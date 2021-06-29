Twin Tiers Today: June 29,2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- A major multi-vehicle accident on i-86 east near horseheads yesterday evening.
- Heating and cooling business owners in Western New York are saying they’re preparing for the possibility of being impacted by the AC shortage again.
- It’s a moment so many in the northern tier have been waiting for, the Pennsylvania mask mandate officially ended on Monday. However, the state is still falling short of it’s goal to have 70 percent of residents fully vaccinated.
- Domino’s is launching a new guarantee, car-side delivery in two minutes or your next pizza is free.
