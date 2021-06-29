Twin Tiers Today: June 29,2021

(WETM) - From Burdett to Tokyo, Olivia Coffey has trained for this moment for the past 10 years. Born in Corning, but raised in Schuyler County, she will represent the Southern Tier on the Olympic stage on Team U.S.A in the Women's Eight rowing competition. An alternate in the 2016 Rio Games, Coffey is excited for the opportunity to compete.

After leaving the area for high school and college, Coffey returned to Watkins Glen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, training and practicing on the Seneca Lake inlet.