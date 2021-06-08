Twin Tiers Today: June 8, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seven correctional officers were injured and five required medical treatment at a local hospital after two inmates violently attacked them in separate assaults last week at the Elmira Correctional Facility, according to the NYSCOPBA.

On Friday, June 4, an inmate in one of the Special Housing Units showers, was ordered to exit the shower by staff and allegedly refused multiple orders. Officers entered the shower and the inmate took a fighting stance against them before attempting to punch one of the officers. Two officers grabbed the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the ground where the inmate bit one officer in the right wrist and hand. The inmate then bit the second officer in the left arm.