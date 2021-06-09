Twin Tiers Today: June 9, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The park station waterfront in Erin is scheduled to open next weekend with limited capacity.
  • Also opening next weekend is the Harris Hill pool in Big Flats!
  • GOP Assemblyman Chris Tague of Schoharie expected to introduce a bill before the end of session, with other republicans that would end the mask requirement in schools and summer camps.
  • A new survey finds two-thirds of pet parents take better care of their fur babies than themselves…

