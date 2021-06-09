Twin Tiers Today: June 9, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- The park station waterfront in Erin is scheduled to open next weekend with limited capacity.
- Also opening next weekend is the Harris Hill pool in Big Flats!
- GOP Assemblyman Chris Tague of Schoharie expected to introduce a bill before the end of session, with other republicans that would end the mask requirement in schools and summer camps.
- A new survey finds two-thirds of pet parents take better care of their fur babies than themselves…
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!