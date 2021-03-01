Twin Tiers Today: March 1, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

New York State leaders are reacting to the second accusation of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo by a former aide.

The SUNY system is announcing the elimination of application fees for high school students from low income houses.

Airbnb says while business travel has taken a huge hit during the coronavirus pandemic… they want to capitalize on the newfound work-life balance that emerged during the shift to remote work.

