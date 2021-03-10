Twin Tiers Today: March 10, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

More New Yorkers are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

An early morning garage fire yesterday, on County Route 1-27 in the Town of Woodhull spread to multiple buildings.

The Corning Fire Chief has identified the victim of a fire in the city as 71-year-old Denis Hoover.

All four Florida theme parks at Walt Disney World are sold-out, according to Disney’s reservation system.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!