Twin Tiers Today: March 10, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • More New Yorkers are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
  • An early morning garage fire yesterday, on County Route 1-27 in the Town of Woodhull spread to multiple buildings.
  • The Corning Fire Chief has identified the victim of a fire in the city as 71-year-old Denis Hoover.
  • All four Florida theme parks at Walt Disney World are sold-out, according to Disney’s reservation system.

