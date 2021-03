(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

A body has been found and then recovered in the city of Elmira.

A fire broke out inside a mobile home in the Horseheads area last night, causing major damage to that home.

The house has now passed the $1.9 Trillion covid relief bill.

The quesalupa, first introduced in 2016, returns to Taco Bell restaurants nationwide today.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!